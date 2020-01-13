Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atomera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Atomera alerts:

ATOM stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 79.99% and a negative net margin of 2,468.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Atomera will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atomera stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Atomera worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.