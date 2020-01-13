Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 112.75 and a beta of 0.67. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.