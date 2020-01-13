Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

THFF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

THFF opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $602.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

