Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of THRM opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 32.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 92,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gentherm by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,816,000 after buying an additional 123,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 152.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $335,000.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

