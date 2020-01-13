Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teligent, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures and markets topical formulations primarily in the United States. It sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex and ophthalmic dosage forms. Teligent Inc., formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc., is based in Buena, New Jersey. “

Get Teligent alerts:

TLGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Teligent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Teligent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ TLGT opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. Teligent has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 232.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teligent will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teligent by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,713,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teligent by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teligent (TLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.