HC Wainwright Increases Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $6.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of MRNS opened at $2.12 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $114.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

