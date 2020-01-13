Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.