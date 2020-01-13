UBS Group Trims Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Target Price to $36.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qiagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.55.

Qiagen stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 199.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,880,000 after buying an additional 1,213,968 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 134.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,597,000 after buying an additional 1,097,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at $37,014,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 103.5% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,410,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 717,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 28.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,011,000 after buying an additional 487,844 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

