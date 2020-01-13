Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKTR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of NKTR opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $395,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,962 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after buying an additional 276,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,975,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,306,000 after buying an additional 138,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

