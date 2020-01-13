Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.36.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $249,864.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.