Wells Fargo & Co Trims Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Target Price to $93.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $83.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after purchasing an additional 793,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3,984.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 481,647 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $22,752,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $10,850,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

