-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $6.47 on Friday. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

In other Alphatec news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $673,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 22,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 77,101 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

