Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.73. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 68,100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 204.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

