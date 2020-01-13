Zacks: Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCFT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 45,222 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCFT opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 26.74 and a quick ratio of 26.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $76.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.77%.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

