Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

AVEO stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $108.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 138,403 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

