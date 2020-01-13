Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will report earnings of $2.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $2.91. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their target price on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $90.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,605 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 167.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,775 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

