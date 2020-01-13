Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

TSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

TSE stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,805,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,757,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,832,000 after purchasing an additional 536,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 488,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 153,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

