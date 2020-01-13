Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGS. ValuEngine raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

