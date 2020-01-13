Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Targa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.30.

TRGP stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,984,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,130,000 after acquiring an additional 646,776 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330,008 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,739.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,112,000 after acquiring an additional 669,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

