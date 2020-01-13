Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ lead drug, Cabometyx, continues to gain traction in both indications — RCC and HCC. While demand for the RCC indication has been strong, the initial traction for the HCC indication in second and third-line settings was encouraging. The company is on track to expand cabozantinib’s label further and the drug is already being evaluated in various studies with Roche’s immuno-oncology drug, Tecentriq, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Opdivo. Successful outcomes from the ongoing studies should boost demand further. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Competition has stiffened with the approval of Opdivo + Yervoy in first-line RCC and other treatments. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Exelixis by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

