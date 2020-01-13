Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.61. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:CTB opened at $27.76 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

