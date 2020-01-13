Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT at $14.20

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,206 shares of company stock worth $259,157. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $13.49 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $520.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.