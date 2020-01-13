ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Receives C$5.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECN shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$5.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

