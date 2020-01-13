Short Interest in Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Declines By 33.3%

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Wins Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Wins Finance stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Wins Finance has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

