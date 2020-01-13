Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Short Interest Update

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 21,680,000 shares. Currently, 19.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

In related news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $5,562,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after purchasing an additional 501,510 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $30.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.62, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

