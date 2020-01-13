XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 198,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in XPEL by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $14.25 on Monday. XPEL has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

