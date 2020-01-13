XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Up 124.7% in December

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 124.7% from the December 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XELB shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.46 on Monday. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

