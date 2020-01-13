Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Down 12.6% in December

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 47.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRH. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark set a $5.00 price target on shares of Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waitr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Waitr in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Waitr by 2,612.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.54 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 168.78%. On average, analysts predict that Waitr will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

