Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of WIX opened at $140.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

