ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $890.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.29. ATN International has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. ATN International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.