argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an average rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised argenx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.25.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.25. argenx has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in argenx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in argenx by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

