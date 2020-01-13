argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives “Average” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their average rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.25.

Shares of ARGX opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average of $136.95. argenx has a twelve month low of $100.20 and a twelve month high of $169.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 769.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

