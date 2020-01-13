Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $210.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.
ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.15.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.87. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,748.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89.
In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
