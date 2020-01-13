Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $210.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.15.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.87. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,748.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

