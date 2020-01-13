Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.51.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The business had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $194,579.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 275.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after buying an additional 1,502,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Appian by 2,806.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after buying an additional 564,154 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth about $9,874,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth about $12,274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,062,000 after buying an additional 246,269 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.