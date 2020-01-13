BidaskClub Downgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.07. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $13.72.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,682,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 642,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 194,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

