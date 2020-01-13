Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.22.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.23. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $59,841.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,445.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $193,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,478,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,768,000 after buying an additional 32,932 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.2% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 527,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 262,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $366,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

