Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wolfe Research currently has $360.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.08.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock opened at $293.33 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.90. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 138,704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,786,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 3,783,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,476,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,590,000 after buying an additional 300,590 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.