Wells Fargo & Co Lowers TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $52.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMTD. TheStreet lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.70.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 39.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after acquiring an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,106,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 370.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 157,046 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

