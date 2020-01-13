Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.10.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $61.47 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 150,252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

