Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

AERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 80,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 930,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 120,313 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

