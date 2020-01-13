Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

AERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 80,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 930,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 120,313 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Analyst Recommendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ATN International Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
ATN International Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
argenx Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Wedbush
argenx Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Wedbush
argenx Receives “Average” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus
argenx Receives “Average” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus
Autodesk Given New $210.00 Price Target at KeyCorp
Autodesk Given New $210.00 Price Target at KeyCorp
Appian Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC
Appian Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC
BidaskClub Downgrades American Outdoor Brands to Buy
BidaskClub Downgrades American Outdoor Brands to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report