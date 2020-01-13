Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) PT Raised to $6.00 at B. Riley

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

ABUS opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

