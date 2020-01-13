Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,169.74.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,883.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $933.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,806.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,818.56. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. United Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,200,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,518,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 18,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.