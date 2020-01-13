Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $221.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.29.

Shares of AAPL opened at $310.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.43. Apple has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $312.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

