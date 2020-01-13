Zacks Investment Research Lowers AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered AC Immune from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AC Immune from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.37. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 34.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 516.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

