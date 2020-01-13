Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.36.
Shares of Affimed stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.65. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affimed by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
