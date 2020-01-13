Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.65. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affimed by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.