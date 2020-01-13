Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

ATRA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $894.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.07. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

