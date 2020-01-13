Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EIGR. Gilford Securities began coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an average rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of EIGR opened at $13.84 on Friday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,408 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 300,279 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,600,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.