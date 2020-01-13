Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.86.

CYTK stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $691.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 223,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,430. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 32.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $689,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.