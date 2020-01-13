Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.30% of Aehr Test Systems worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

