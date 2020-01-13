Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Receives $8.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 25,368.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 15.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 24.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.84. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

